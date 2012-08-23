LONDON Aug 23 The euro rose to a fresh
seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday after purchasing
managers' surveys on French manufacturing and services sector
activity were not as bad as forecast.
The euro rose to $1.2564 on EBS trading platform, its
highest level since early July, with traders saying macro funds
were buying the currency.
The euro's gains helped push the dollar index to a
two-month low of 81.317.
The dollar also fell to a seven-week low against the Swiss
franc of 0.95605 francs on EBS trading platform, while
sterling rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to hit a
three-month high of $1.5908.