LONDON Feb 18 The euro turned positive against the dollar on Monday, cutting earlier losses, with traders reporting demand from an Asian central bank and a separate large buy order in euro/yen that dragged the euro broadly higher.

The euro rose to $1.3375 to trade up around 0.1 percent on the day, up from $1.3335 at 0920 GMT.

The rise came as the euro extended gains against the yen and broke above reported stop loss buy orders at 125.70 yen, traders said.