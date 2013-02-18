U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, June 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
LONDON Feb 18 The euro turned positive against the dollar on Monday, cutting earlier losses, with traders reporting demand from an Asian central bank and a separate large buy order in euro/yen that dragged the euro broadly higher.
The euro rose to $1.3375 to trade up around 0.1 percent on the day, up from $1.3335 at 0920 GMT.
The rise came as the euro extended gains against the yen and broke above reported stop loss buy orders at 125.70 yen, traders said.
WASHINGTON, June 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)