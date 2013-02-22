BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's liquidity pressures drive credit risks
* Moody's- Papua New Guinea's liquidity pressures drive credit risks
LONDON Feb 22 The euro pared gains against the dollar on Friday after the European Commission forecast the euro zone economy would shrink again in 2013.
The euro dropped to $1.3200, from $1.3220 before the EU Commission data. It retreated from an earlier session high of $1.3246 hit after better-than-expected German Ifo data.
* Moody's- Papua New Guinea's liquidity pressures drive credit risks
* Sterling dips after poll shows slimmer lead for PM May (Updates prices, adds comments)