LONDON Feb 26 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as some investors and speculators bought the common currency back after it tumbled to a seven-week low earlier on fears of a political deadlock in Italy.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3119 and was up 0.4 percent on the day against the dollar. Traders said a U.S. investment bank was the main buyer of the euro and cited stop-loss orders above $1.3120 which was close to its 100-day moving average of $1.3123.