LONDON Feb 28 The euro extended losses to fall to a session low versus the dollar on Thursday as political uncertainty in Italy and renewed fears of a debt crisis drove some investors to sell the currency.

The single currency fell to as low as $1.30965, and was down 0.3 percent on the day with hedge funds cited as main sellers of the pair earlier in the day. Near-term support was cited at $1.3018, the low hit on Feb. 26.