LONDON, Sept 3 The euro fell to a 1-1/2 month low against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed by expectations that the European Central Bank will reiterate its pledge to keep rates low to ensure an economic recovery is sustained.

The ECB's rate-setting committee meets this Thursday.

In contrast, traders are expecting the Federal Reserve to start unwinding stimulus, perhaps as early as this month.

The euro dropped to $1.31635 its lowest since July 22 and down 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar index was up 0.36 percent at 82.379.