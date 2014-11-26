LONDON Nov 26 Euro dipped to a day's low on
Wednesday after European Central Bank Vice President Vitor
Constancio said that the bank will be able to gauge in the first
quarter of next year whether it needs to start buying sovereign
bonds.
The euro slipped to $1.2454, down 0.15 percent on the
day from around $1.2467 before his comments. Constancio also
said that buying sovereign bonds, or quantitative easing, would
influence inflation expectations and the euro.
The euro has shed more than 9 percent against the dollar so
far this year, as investors priced in a chance of outright
bond-buying by the ECB as it grapples with sluggish growth and
the threat of deflation.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)