* Yuan, more important for euro than dollar, could weaken
* Yen, sterling, also vulnerable against euro in 2015
* Current account surplus to underpin common currency
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 28 While investors are betting the
euro will fall against the dollar next year, hopes that the
European economy will therefore get a boost could be premature:
it may not depreciate at all against currencies of other major
trading partners.
As speculation grows that the European Central Bank will
ease monetary policy more aggressively, some economists predict
the euro could even slide to parity with the dollar by the end
of 2015 from around $1.22 now.
However, the dollar is no longer the most important element
in the ECB's trade-weighted euro index, its favoured gauge of
the euro's strength. That position is now held by the yuan and
against the Chinese currency -- along with others such as
sterling, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen -- the euro's
prospects are far from clear.
The euro has already lost around 3 percent against the
dollar since early October when the ECB said it would buy
rebundled packets of debt, as it tries to fight off the threat
of deflation in the euro zone.
Expectations are strong that the ECB will move on to
quantitative easing next year by buying government bonds. This
would involve printing money in the hope of pushing inflation
that is close to zero towards its target of just under 2
percent, a policy that should weaken the euro.
The ECB reckons that a 10 percent fall in the euro's
effective exchange rate would deliver 40 to 50 basis points of
much-needed inflation to the euro zone. However, the euro has
actually gained around a third of a percent on a trade-weighted
basis since October.
China is now the euro zone's biggest trading partner, and
the common currency has held steady against the yuan over the
past month while it has fallen 1.5 percent against the dollar.
Any euro rise against the yuan would effectively import
disinflation from China, hurting the ECB in its campaign to
avoid the kind of deflation that has hit the Japanese economy so
badly in the past decade.
The U.S. economy is expected to grow strongly in 2015,
prompting the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates
and thereby boosting the dollar, but the outlook for China and
its currency is far less clear.
"The potential for the yuan to become more volatile next
year is certainly there," said Paul Lambert, head of currency at
Insight Investment. "There are certainly scenarios in which the
yuan would weaken."
Saxo Bank's Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen reckons the yuan
will fall at least 5 percent against the dollar next year as the
Chinese economy slows.
RACE TO THE BOTTOM
Many economists argue that the main way for an ECB programme
of quantitative easing to work would be through weakening the
euro, but this may be tricky to achieve.
Among other constituents in the ECB basket, third-ranked
sterling can expect a bumpy year, with Britain facing its most
uncertain parliamentary election in decades in May.
The euro may also struggle to weaken against the Japanese
yen and the Swiss franc, ranked four and five respectively.
The Bank of Japan recently expanded its own programme to
stimulate the domestic economy, while the Swiss National Bank
has promised for the past three years to cap the franc at 1.20
per euro. Earlier this month, the SNB also said it would start
charging banks for deposits in francs for the first time since
the 1970s, hoping to ease upwards pressure on the currency.
Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital
Markets, said that furthermore, the euro would remain
structurally strong, helped by the euro zone's current account
surplus. ECB measures that would, for example, revitalise the
asset-backed securities (ABS) market, could attract foreign
interest, further supporting the common currency.
"Rather than seeing huge capital outflows because the ECB is
offering cheap liquidity ... you could actually get a decent
amount of interest in euro-denominated asset markets," he said.
"Liberating the capital markets in the euro zone should be
positive for the euro."
Most of the other constituents in the euro index are other
European currencies, heavily exposed to the euro zone economy
and from countries with very low inflation. According to
Toscafund's chief economist Savvas Savouri, many of them are set
to fall sharply against the euro in 2015.
"It's not just the dollar against the euro that matters,"
said Savouri. "It's the zloty, it's the Czech crown, it's the
Croatian kuna against the euro."
(editing by David Stamp)