LONDON, July 10 The euro jumped 2 percent
against the safe-haven yen and more than 1 percent against the
dollar on Friday, on growing hopes for a solution to the Greek
crisis at the weekend that could allow the debt-laden country to
stay in the euro zone.
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday euro
zone finance ministers may make a "major decision" when they
hold an emergency session on Saturday to weigh a new Greek
proposal for emergency funding.
The euro rose to a one-week high of 136.57 yen,
while it added 1.1 percent against the dollar to trade at
$1.1167, its strongest in nine days.
