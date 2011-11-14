NEW YORK Nov 14 The euro extended losses against the dollar and yen in early trade on Monday, with a break of technical levels adding to selling momentum.

The euro fell as low as $1.3626 EUR= on Reuters data, breaking below its 100-week moving average around $1.3638. It was last at $1.3633, down 0.9 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro lost 1 percent to 104.97 EURJPY=.

Italy and Greece both appointed new government leaders, but investors have come to grips with the fact that the new governments are unlikely resolve the debt crisis in Europe. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)