NEW YORK Nov 15 The euro extended its declines
against the U.S. dollar to hit a global session low in late
morning trade on Tuesday.
The euro fell as low as $1.3499 EUR= on Reuters data,
before bouncing back slightly to $1.3509, down 0.8 percent on
the day.
Traders said sovereign bids for the euro in the $1.35 area
may be pulled around the London close. Sell stops are reported
building under $1.3481, around a one-month low set last week.
A rise in Italian bond yields above 7 percent, a level
widely deemed unsustainable, stoked fears of a deepening euro
zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)