NEW YORK Nov 15 The euro extended its declines against the U.S. dollar to hit a global session low in late morning trade on Tuesday.

The euro fell as low as $1.3499 EUR= on Reuters data, before bouncing back slightly to $1.3509, down 0.8 percent on the day.

Traders said sovereign bids for the euro in the $1.35 area may be pulled around the London close. Sell stops are reported building under $1.3481, around a one-month low set last week.

A rise in Italian bond yields above 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable, stoked fears of a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)