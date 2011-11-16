RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
NEW YORK, November 16 The euro recovered to trade higher against the dollar in mid afternoon New York trade on Wednesday but analysts said it was largely short covering and the overall euro trend was still lower.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3544 EUR= after falling as low as $1.3427. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".