SINGAPORE Nov 16 The euro extended its losses and hit a five-week low against both the dollar and the yen on Wednesday after French bond yields surged the previous day heightening worries that the euro zone's debt crisis was spreading across the region.

The euro fell to as low as around $1.3447 on trading platform EBS. Its losses gained steam after triggering stop-loss offers near $1.3480. The euro was last down 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3454.

Euro/yen fell to as low as about 103.69 yen, and last stood near 103.72 yen, down 0.6 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)