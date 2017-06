SINGAPORE Nov 24 The euro hit a six-week low against the yen on Thursday, coming under renewed pressure after weak demand at a German bond sale the previous day fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

The euro dipped to as low as around 102.98 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Oct. 10, and last stood at 103.01 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)