SINGAPORE, July 23 The euro slid 1 percent against the yen and hit its lowest level in more than 11-1/2 years on Monday, pressured by fears that Spain may eventually need a full sovereign bailout.

The euro fell around 1 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday to as low as 94.415 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest point since November 2000.

Against the dollar, the euro fell below $1.2100 for the first time in more than two years, hitting a low of $1.2093 on EBS.