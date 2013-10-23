SINGAPORE Oct 23 The euro set a fresh two-year high versus the dollar on Wednesday, in the wake of disappointing U.S. jobs data that cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year.

The euro rose above the previous day's peak of $1.3792 and touched a high of $1.3793 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since November 2011. The single currency last stood at $1.3792, up 0.1 percent on the day.