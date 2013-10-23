Daily FX volumes bounce 6.7 percent in March-CLS
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE Oct 23 The euro set a fresh two-year high versus the dollar on Wednesday, in the wake of disappointing U.S. jobs data that cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year.
The euro rose above the previous day's peak of $1.3792 and touched a high of $1.3793 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since November 2011. The single currency last stood at $1.3792, up 0.1 percent on the day.
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
* Files for secondary offering of up to 31.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing