CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil falls, greenback climbs
(Adds strategist quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3728, or 72.84 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 9 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed against a basket of major currencies. The U.S. dollar posted broad gains as foreign exchange markets swung back to bets on improving growth and t