DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 18
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
TOKYO Nov 25 The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low, carrying over its weakness triggered after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the previous day she still does not think common euro zone bonds are necessary
The euro fell to as far as $1.3315, its lowest since early October, with a macro hedge fund said to be selling the common currency. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 ** TALLINN, Estonia - Governor of Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson will speak at Eesti Pank economic policy statement & forecast event.