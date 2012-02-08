GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
TOKYO Feb 8 The euro rose to a seven-week high of 102.26 yen on Wednesday, supported by hopes that Greece may soon agree to austerity steps needed to secure a second bailout and avoid a disorderly default.
The euro has risen more than five percent from 11-year low hit in January. Resistance is now seen at 102.87 yen, its 90-day moving average.
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer