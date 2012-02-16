TOKYO Feb 16 The euro extended its losses on Thursday to hit its lowest level in about three weeks as euro zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for Greece, raising more uncertainty about the fate of the indebted country.

The euro fell to as low as $1.30168 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. 25, opening the way for a test of $1.2974, a 50 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year.