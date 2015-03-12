TOKYO, March 12 The euro slipped to a fresh
12-year low against the dollar on Thursday as the common
currency continued to buckle under pressure felt since the
European Central Bank launched its quantitative easing scheme at
the start of the week.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.0515 after
reaching $1.0508, its lowest since March 2003.
The ECB kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme
on Monday and has dented the euro's appeal by driving yields of
many euro zone bonds deeper into negative territory and others
to all-time lows.
