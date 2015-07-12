WELLINGTON, July 13 The euro fell in early trade
on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of a meeting of euro
zone leaders who are demanding tough reforms from Greece in
exchange for a new financial plan to rescue the heavily indebted
country from bankruptcy.
The single currency fell to $1.1097 according to
Reuters data, from $1.1162 in late trade on Friday.
Greece's 18 euro zone partners want Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to push legislation through parliament before releasing
funds to avert a state bankruptcy and starting negotiations on a
third bailout programme.
Against the Swiss franc the euro eased to around
1.0425 francs, from around 1.0480 francs late last week.
The dollar fell more than half a yen to around 122.05
yen as the uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone
boosted the "safe haven" Japanese currency.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gareth Jones)