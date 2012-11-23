LONDON Nov 23 The euro rose to a three-week
high against the dollar while European stocks trimmed losses on
Friday after German IFO numbers showed a surprise improvement in
business sentiment.
The euro touched a fresh three-week high of 1.2913
from $1.2880 before the data and breaking through resistance
level of $1.2910, its 55-day moving average, after data showed
the German business climate index had risen to 101.4 in
Novemeber.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed losses
after the data to trade down 0.2 percent at 1,101.35 points, off
a session low of 1,100.51.