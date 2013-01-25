LONDON Jan 25 The euro hit a fresh 11-month high against the dollar and Bunds futures fell on Friday after a stronger-than-expected German Ifo reading added to optimism about the euro zone's largest economy.

The euro rose to $1.3434 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late February, from $1.3424 before the data.

German Bund futures fell to a session low, quickly reversing an initial rise after the data, to stand at 143.10, down 10 ticks on the day.

European shares were little changed after the official release, having been led higher by the DAX just before 0900 GMT on talk it would beat expectations.