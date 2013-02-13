LONDON Feb 13 The euro pared gains on Wednesday, coming off highs with traders citing a media report that the European Central Bank was worried euro strength would hurt a recovery in highly indebted euro zone states.

The euro dropped to around $1.3481 from $1.3511. However, it remained up more than 0.2 percent on the day, having earlier jumped above reported stop loss buy orders at $1.3500 to hit a high for the day of $1.3520.