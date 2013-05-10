UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
NEW YORK May 10 The euro dropped to a one-month low against a broadly resurgent U.S. dollar on Friday, as buying of the greenback accelerated across the board on expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon scale back its monetary easing program.
The euro dropped to $1.2935, the lowest since April 5. It was last at $1.2943, down 0.7 percent.
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.