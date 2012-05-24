LONDON May 24 The euro extended losses on Thursday to drop to fresh 22-month lows against the dollar after a weaker-than-expected German Ifo survey added to investors' gloom about the euro zone.

The euro fell to $1.2515 on trading platform EBS after the survey was released from around $1.2540 beforehand. Against the yen, the euro was down 0.5 percent at 99.44 yen, trading at its lowest since Feb 1, when it fell to 99.25 yen .