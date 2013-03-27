LONDON, March 26 The euro fell to a four-month
low against the dollar on Wednesday as hedge funds sold on
growing concerns that private investors would be burdened with
hefty losses from future euro zone bailouts.
Those worries have mounted after a weekend deal to bailout
Cyprus.
The euro fell past reported option barriers at $1.2825 to
drop to its lowest in four months at $1.28175, down 0.3
percent on the day. Asian bids are cited at $1.2800, traders
said.
So far this year, the euro has shed nearly 3 percent
against the dollar as the euro zone debt crisis returned to
investors' radar.