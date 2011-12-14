GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. bond yields rise as Fed meets
LONDON Dec 14 The euro briefly dropped below the psychologically important $1.30 level versus the dollar on Wednesday, breaking through a reported options barrier amid investor concerns policymakers are failing to decisively tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro hit a session low of $1.22945, its lowest level since January, before running into bids, traders said. More option barriers are cited at $1.2990.
There was widespread demand for the safe haven U.S. dollar, which also rose to a 9-1/2 month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9480 francs.
