* Fresh euro zone worries fan demand for option protection

* Euro risks sustained break below $1.30 vs dollar

* Investors bet on another test of SNB's 1.20 franc floor

* Options still cheap compared to 2011

By Nia Williams and Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 16 Currency options show investors are increasingly betting the euro will fall sharply in coming months as it threatens to break key levels against a number of major currencies.

With worries about Spain's fiscal position and rising peripheral bond yields back on investors' radars, the euro has dipped below $1.30 against the dollar and hit a 19-month low against the British pound.

Earlier this month, the euro also briefly broke the Swiss National Bank's 1.20 franc floor for the first time since the policy was imposed last September, prompting some investors to bet on another test of that level.

As the euro's outlook sours, demand for protection against it falling has picked up, with traders reporting buying of options betting on a drop to around $1.27 against the dollar within one to three months.

This has been reflected in a rise in implied volatility, an indicator based on options prices of how volatile a currency is expected to be - from what were historically very low levels due to the euro's stability since late-January.

The euro's dip on Monday marked a brief break of the $1.30-1.35 range it has been stuck in for much of 2012. A sustained fall below $1.30 would encourage bets on a slide towards and possible break of the early January low of $1.2624.

"We are heading into the lower bound of the range. If we break $1.30, which may push euro/dollar towards $1.25, vols (implied volatility) will head north," said Societe Generale options strategist Olivier Korber.

GOING CHEAP

As the euro has fallen one-month euro/dollar implied volatility has climbed above 10 percent. As recently as early April, it stood at a post-financial crisis low of 8.8 percent as the European Central Bank's long-term cash injections and a Greek bailout deal calmed markets.

Analysts say implied volatility has room to rise further. It remains relatively low by recent standards and is still well below 2011's peak around 16 percent hit during a period of heightened euro zone debt crisis fears.

This means the window for buying relatively cheap options betting on the euro falling may be limited, however, as they could quickly become more expensive once the euro makes a firm break below $1.30.

Simon Smollett, an option strategist at Credit Agricole, said that once one-month implied vols rise beyond 12 percent, it will become quite expensive to hedge against more euro losses.

Risk reversals reveal a jump in demand to buy options betting on euro falls (known as puts) compared with options betting on it rising (known as calls), although some analysts say the premium charged for puts remains low.

"Euro/dollar implied vols and risk reversals remain cheap relative to February and early March levels," said Aditya Bagaria, currency strategist at Credit Suisse.

"We think mid-dated euro/dollar risk reversals continue to look attractive to position for euro weakness or hedge against re-intensification of euro area sovereign concerns," he said. He added Credit Suisse had bought six-month euro/dollar puts and sold calls.

Charts show that in the last two years implied volatility spiked in April as worries over euro zone debt intensified. SocGen's Korber said a level around 9.0 had previously acted as a floor and current levels were a "very good entry point".

SNB FLOOR BETS

Option traders are gearing up for the euro to make another stab at the SNB's floor on the euro/Swiss franc currency pair, imposed to curb steep appreciation in the franc last September.

Implied volatility spiked after the brief breach of the SNB's floor for the euro on April 5. The one-month contract doubled from a 12-year low of 2 percent late last month, though it held well below August's all-time peak above 30 percent.

One-month risk reversals switched to show a bias in favour of euro puts, having shown a bias towards euro/Swiss franc calls at the end of March.

Most investors still believe the SNB will honour its pledge to defend the floor through intervention. However, they are keen to buy protection against the risk of another breach.

"In the event market selling pressure on euro/Swiss is greater than what the SNB can absorb immediately, a cascade of stops could be triggered on the downside, resulting in correction to levels potentially below the peg at 1.2000," said Citibank analyst Valentin Marinov.

He said such a move would be accompanied by a spike in euro/Swiss franc implied volatility.