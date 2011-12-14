* Euro falls to 11-month low vs dollar
* Outlook into early 2012 bearish, some see it at $1.25
* Concerns about growth and debt will weigh
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 14 The euro is likely to stay
under pressure until early next year as investors grow bearish
about euro zone growth prospects and policymakers' ability to
bring a rapid conclusion to the region's debt crisis.
The single currency has shed more than 3 percent against the
dollar so far this week, equivalent to all its losses for 2011,
as a European Union summit last week fell short of investor
expectations for decisive steps to stem the bloc's debt crisis.
It hit an 11-month low of $1.2945 on Wednesday and some
analysts expect it to fall towards $1.25 in the coming months,
perhaps lower, as investors such as Asian central banks to
Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds express their dismay.
Speculative bets that the euro will fall remain near their
highest since mid-2010.
"Our current three-month euro/dollar forecast of $1.3000 is
looking conservative and a move to $1.2500 is looking like a
more achievable target," said Derek Halpenny, European head of
global currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
That would be a far cry from this year's peak of around
$1.4940 struck in early May when the ECB was still in the midst
of its monetary tightening cycle to fight off inflation.
Things have changed, with the euro zone facing recession
. The ECB has cut interest rates twice in two
months, reversing hikes made earlier this year and cutting the
euro's advantage over the dollar.
Beyond that, the risk of European banks failing due to their
sovereign debt exposure along with looming threats of mass
credit rating downgrades of euro zone countries and funding
problems for the financial sector bode ill for the currency.
Analysts at Nomura expect this bearish sentiment to spill
into 2012 with the euro hurt by a reallocation of funds away
from euro zone sovereign debt and a much weaker economic
outlook. They see the euro at $1.20 in the second quarter.
The euro has held up pretty well for most of 2011 despite
the turmoil in peripheral euro zone debt markets and the threat
of a break-up. That was mainly because of support from central
bank reserve managers reallocating funds from the dollar.
Morgan Stanley estimates central banks mopped up about $500
billion this year to stop their currencies rising and investing
the bulk of the proceeds into euro assets. But these flows
largely stopped in September and many emerging currencies are
now under pressure against the dollar.
European banks struggling to repair balance sheets have been
repatriating euros and this has also supported the currency.
These inflows will continue but will be outstripped by foreign
funds selling euro-denominated assets, analysts said.
Bilal Hafeez, strategist at Deutsche Bank, said a similar
pattern was seen in 2007-2008 when euro repatriation preceded
foreign selling. Eventually foreigners' sales was the dominant
driver which saw the euro lose 4.2 percent in 2008.
"The euro area has a negative net international investment
position like the U.S., which means that foreigners hold a
larger stock of euro area assets than residents hold of foreign
assets, so foreign selling will inevitably dominate."
He saw the euro at $1.25 in the first half of 2012.
BEARISH BETS
The latest drop comes as speculators have piled into bearish
positions against the euro, leaving scope for a short-term
bounce as some unwind those positions to book profits.
"We're slowly grinding lower in the euro but it's not a huge
collapse," said Pierre Lequeux, head of currency management at
Aviva Investors, whose parent Aviva plc manages $371 billion.
He said the most likely scenario was for the euro to
strengthen if, as he expects, a credible solution to the crisis
is found.
However, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data shows
currency speculators net euro shorts fell to 95,814 contracts in
the week ended Dec 6 from 104,302 contracts a week earlier.
The last time net short positions were above 100,000 was in
mid-2010 when the euro was trading below $1.20.
"The market is already short in spot and massively short in
options, so mid-December we start to flat line around $1.29-1.32
into year-end," said Geoff Kendrick, strategist at Nomura,
adding he anticipated renewed euro pressure in the new year.