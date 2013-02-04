LONDON Feb 4 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by data which showed Spanish jobless rate rising and peripheral bond yields inched up.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to a session low of $1.3602 from $1.3627 before the data was released, with bids cited at $1.3580 and $1.3600. Stop loss orders are reported below $1.3570.