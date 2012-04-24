UPDATE 1-Sterling sets 2-week high on eve of UK vote on prospect of May win
LONDON, April 24 The euro extended falls against sterling to hit a 20-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about a weak euro zone economy, political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France and debt problems in Spain.
A slightly better outlook for the UK economy has encouraged investors to buy the pound as an alternative.
The euro fell to 81.45 pence, its weakest since August 2010, breaking below a trough of 81.49 pence hit on Monday. Its next target was the Aug. 23, 2010 low of 81.43 pence. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv