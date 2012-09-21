UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers ground as investors look through polls
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
LONDON, Sept 21 The euro hit a session high against the dollar on Friday with traders reporting buying by Middle East investors, while sterling also rose to a near five-month peak after UK borrowing numbers were not as bad as expected.
The euro rose to $1.3032 on trading platform EBS, triggering reported stop loss orders above $1.30.
Sterling rose to a near five-month high of $1.6298, with traders reporting stop loss orders above $1.63. It hovered very close to its 2012 high of $1.6304.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv