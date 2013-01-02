BRIEF-S&P says Guatemala US$500 million notes rated 'BB'
* S&P says Guatemala US$500 million notes rated 'BB' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rKqSuc)
NEW YORK Dec 2 The euro reversed gains versus the dollar to trade negative in late morning trade on Wednesday as the initial euphoria over a U.S. deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" faded.
The euro fell as low as $1.3183 on Reuters data and was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3190.
Analysts said while the legislation passed averted huge tax hikes and spending cuts, it did not end the political showdown on the budget. Battles over the sequester, as the automatic spending cuts are known, and the U.S. debt ceiling will come to a head in February.
* S&P says Guatemala US$500 million notes rated 'BB' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rKqSuc)
* Azarga metals-reached settlement agreements with minority shareholders of 60% owned subsidiary, to accept shares of co in settlement of amounts owing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: