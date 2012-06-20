NEW YORK, June 20 (The euro extended gains against the yen, hitting one-month highs, on Wednesday as the Japanese currency weakened broadly amid speculation about a U.S. think-tank report on a Japanese consumption tax hike.

The euro was also suppported by generally positive news out of Greece. The leader of the winning New Democracy party Antonis Samaras has been installed as prime minister of Greece and said he can form a coalition government.

The euro rose as high as 101.13 yen and was last 101.10 yen, up 0.9 percent.