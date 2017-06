NEW YORK Nov 7 The euro extended losses against the yen to trade 1 percent lower in early New York trade on Wednesday.

European Central Bank President Draghi said the bank expects the euro zone economy to remain weak "in the near term." Fiscal worries after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election added to the appeal of the low-yielding yen as investors shed risk.

The euro hit as low as 101.82 yen on Reuters data and was last at 101.96, down 1 percent on the day.