BRIEF-S&P downgrades Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp subordinated sales tax bonds to 'D' from 'CC'
* Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp subordinated sales tax bonds downgraded to 'D' from 'CC' on missed interest payment
LONDON Nov 28 The euro rose one percent on the day against the Japanese yen on Monday as the single currency gained broadly on a short-covering rally.
The euro rose as high as 103.91 yen according to EBS data, extending gains after breaking above reported stop loss orders at 103.50 yen, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp subordinated sales tax bonds downgraded to 'D' from 'CC' on missed interest payment
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc board member David Bonderman apologized on Tuesday for a comment he made about women at an all-staff meeting at the ride-hailing firm during a discussion of how it will transform itself after a probe into sexual harassment at the company.