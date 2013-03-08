SNB still has ample room to expand balance sheet, Jordan says
ZUG, Switzerland, May 31 A strong Swiss franc continues to put pressure on Switzerland's monetary policy, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency under broad selling pressure from long term investors on expectations of aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next month.
The euro was up 1 percent on the day at 125.67 yen its highest level since Feb. 20 with stop loss sell orders triggered above 125.35 yen, traders said.
The dollar was also up 0.9 percent at 95.67 yen, its highest level since Aug. 2009 as investors position for a robust rise in U.S. jobs numbers.
May 31 Uncertainty around tax policy and political events such as the elections in Europe are preventing companies from pursuing large M&A transactions, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and co-chief operating officer David Solomon said on Wednesday.