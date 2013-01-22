BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
LONDON Jan 22 The euro turned positive on the day against the dollar and Bund futures fell on Tuesday after a much better than expected German economic sentiment survey showed the index hit its highest since May 2010.
The euro rose to $1.3332, up 0.2 percent on the day, from $1.3307 before the survey. It recovered from a session low of $1.3267.
Bund futures hit a session low of 142.64, down 26 ticks on the day.
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment