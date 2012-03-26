NEW YORK, March 26 The euro hit its highest
against the dollar in three weeks and the dollar slid to a
three-week low against the Swiss franc on Monday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the world's biggest
economy needs to grow faster to bring down unemployment.
The euro currency rose to as high as $1.3316, its
highest since March 2, according to Reuters data. Against the
Swiss franc, the dollar dipped as low as 0.9045, its lowest
since March 2 as well.
Bernanke "is being dovish and sort of downplaying the pace
of labor market improvement we've had so far," said Sean
Incremona, an economist at 4Cast Ltd. in New York.
That, in turn, supported views that U.S. monetary policy
would remain in place for some time and fanned hopes that
markets could yet see another round of quantitative easing from
the Fed.