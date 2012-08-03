NEW YORK Aug 3 The euro rallied against the dollar on Friday, gaining more than 1 percent, after U.S. jobs data boosted investor appetite for risk.

The euro hit as high as $1.2318 on Reuters data and last traded at $1.2315, up 1.1 percent.

It also jumped 1.7 percent to 96.82 yen.

The dollar fell broadly as risk appetite increased. It lost 1.1 percent to 0.9749 Swiss franc and was down 0.9 percent against a basket of currencies.