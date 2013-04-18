NEW YORK, April 18 The euro rose to a session peak against the dollar in mid-morning trade on Thursday.

The euro rose as high as $1.3083, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.3069, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro posted its steepest one-day drop in 10 months on Wednesday, but has since rebounded above strong chart support in the $1.30 area.