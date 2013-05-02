DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
NEW YORK May 2 The euro fell 1 percent against the dollar to hit a session low in late morning trade on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates.
A negative deposit rate would mean one has to pay the bank for holding euro deposits. It would discourage investors from holding euros.
The euro fell as low as $1.3042, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3050, down 1 percent on the day.
