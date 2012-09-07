LONDON, Sept 7 The euro rose broadly on Friday
as Spanish 10-year bond yields fell below 6 percent for the
first time since May, helped by a European Central Bank plan to
to lower borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries.
The single currency rose 0.3 percent on the day to
$1.2670 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early
July.
The euro also climbed to a six-month high of 1.2130 Swiss
francs, spurred on by market speculation the Swiss
National Bank may be considering raising the 1.20 floor in
euro/Swiss.
Data showed SNB foreign exchange reserves rose at a slower
pace in August, showing the bank needed intervene less to defend
the floor.
Sterling rallied in line with other riskier
currencies against the dollar and hit a 3-1/2 month high of
$1.5960.