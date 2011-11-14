NEW YORK Nov 14 The euro extended losses against the dollar to trade 1 percent lower in midday trade on Monday as new governments in Italy and Greece failed to assuage market fears about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.3608 EUR= on Reuters data, and was last at $1.3619, down 1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)