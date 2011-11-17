NEW YORK Nov 17 The dollar briefly pared some losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slowed more than expected in November.

The euro traded as low as $1.3498, compared with $1.3510 before the release of the data EUR=. It was last at $1.3514, up 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)