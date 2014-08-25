Aug 25 The euro touched a 19-month low against the Swiss franc on Monday as investors speculated the European Central Bank looked increasingly likely to start an asset-buying program.

In the first day of trading after a speech on Friday by ECB President Mario Draghi, the currency shared by 18 countries last stood at 1.2083 versus the franc after touching a low of 1.208 last seen in January 2013. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)