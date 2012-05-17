LONDON May 17 The euro fell to a fresh
four-month low against the dollar on Thursday as worries about
the solvency of some peripheral euro zone banks mounted, adding
to concerns about a possible exit by Greece from the currency
bloc.
The euro fell to $1.26670 on EBS, its lowest level
since mid-January, breaking past stop-loss sell orders below
$1.2680, and putting it on course for a test of the 2012 lows of
$1.2624.
The relatively safe-haven dollar also rose to a four-month
high against the Swiss franc rising to 0.94816 francs on
trading platform EBS.