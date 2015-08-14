NEW YORK Aug 14 The euro held near its session lows against the dollar on Friday after the European Commission confirmed a deal to lend cash-strapped Greece up to 86 billion euros over three years following talks in Brussels.

In late U.S. trading, the euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.1103, slightly above its session low of $1.1099, while it was down 0.5 percent at 138.00 yen, hovering near its session low of 137.94 yen. (Reporting by Richard Leong)